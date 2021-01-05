A 13th Washburn County resident has passed away from a confirmed case of COVID-19.
That person was the second in two days, bringing the total of deaths related to COVID-19 in Washburn County to 13.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual. Our thoughts are with them,” the Washburn County Health Department said.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, the county had registered another 51 confirmed cases since December 28, eight days, for a total of 1,051, with 978 recovered and 60 still active. Another 70 cases were listed as “probable” – nine of those still active – and two people's deaths were listed as probably due to COVID-19.
The county's listing of active cases may be higher than what the state Department of Health Services lists in its daily updates because the state department counts recovered cases based on time of onset, while the county department continues to see some cases because of hospitalization or because the disease has kept its hold beyond the 10 days.
Burnett County confirmed on Monday the loss of two more of its residents due to COVID-19 complications. Twenty-one of the county's residents have died from COVID-19 or its complications since the pandemic began.
The county has had 1,092 positive cases as of Tuesday, with 926 recovered and 130 being monitored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.