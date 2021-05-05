WASHBURN COUNTY – Another Washburn County resident has lost their life due to COVID-19.
The Washburn County Health Department's COVID-29 update on May 5 showed 19 county residents have passed away from confirmed cases of COVID-19 while two more are listed as probable cases.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is at 1,446 (plus 84 probable cases), and 1,408 (78) have recovered. Nineteen cases remain active as of Wednesday, plus four probable cases.
In Washburn County, 41% of the residents have completed their series of vaccinations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.