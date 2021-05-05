COVID-19 data, Washburn County, May 5, 2021
WASHBURN COUNTY – Another Washburn County resident has lost their life due to COVID-19. 

The Washburn County Health Department's COVID-29 update on May 5 showed 19 county residents have passed away from confirmed cases of COVID-19 while two more are listed as probable cases. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is at 1,446 (plus 84 probable cases), and 1,408 (78) have recovered. Nineteen cases remain active as of Wednesday, plus four probable cases.

In Washburn County, 41% of the residents have completed their series of vaccinations.

