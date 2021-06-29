A 24th Washburn County resident has died from COVID-19, the Washburn County Health Department noted in its weekly update on Tuesday, June 19.
The county has had 1,595 cases of COVID-19, with 97.9% recovered and seven cases still active. Negative tests number 7,267.
So far 8,436 residents – 53.7% of county residents – have received at least one vaccination dose, while 51.2% of have completed the series.
The health department offers limited Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 and older at the Washburn County Health Department in Shell Lake. Appointments are required and will be available Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled 21 days later.
To schedule an appointment: 715.635.4400.
