WASHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Health Department said on Monday, Dec. 14, that another resident of the county had passed away due to COVID-19.

Eight county residents have died from COVID-19 or its complications. In an update on Monday, the health department also noted another death under the category of "probable deaths."

The county reached a milestone on Monday: With another 53 positive case in the county since the prior Thursday, the county has surpassed 900 positive cases, with another 60 cases listed as "probable." Of the confirmed positives, 777 have recovered, and of the probable cases, 31 have recovered.

The county has 116 active cases, and 28 of the probable cases are active.

Exactly one week ago, the number of positives had just passed 800.

