WASHBURN COUNTY– A startling comparison headlined the Washburn County Health Department's Facebook page on Thursday, Nov. 12.
“We reported our first case of COVID in Washburn County on April 13, 2020,” the post said. “It took us 165 days to reach 100 confirmed cases. Since last week at this time, we have had 125 new cases.”
The 13 additional cases since the previous day brought the total to 516.
The health department reiterated in the Facebook post what it has been stressing repeatedly: “We, as individuals and the community, need to make the changes necessary to slow the spread. Wear a mask if you have to go in public, practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and don't attend any gatherings with non-household members – yes, even your extended family.
Anyone who tests positive should notify their close contacts and give them information about quarantining (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02598a.pdf) as public health statewide may not be able to notify all contacts of their exposure.
“A key part of slowing the spread relies on COVID patients informing their close contacts that they were exposed and need to quarantine for 14 days from their exposure,” the health department said.
