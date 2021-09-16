Spooner Elementary School
Julie Hustvet

SPOONER – Spooner Elementary School will be closed on Friday, Sept. 17, due to COVID-19.

District Administrator Dave Aslyn  said Thursday night that the district learned last that afternoon that multiple classes at the elementary school were required to quarantine due to contact with a COVID-19-positive person. The quarantines are in addition to the three classes already quarantined at SES.

SES staff will receive reporting guidance for the day, while classes and activities are scheduled to continue as usual for Friday at Spooner Middle and High School, Aslyn said.

