WASHBURN COUNTY – Another Washburn County resident has passed away from COVID-19.
That brings the total to 20 in the county, plus two more listed as “probable” from COVID-19, as of Wednesday, May 12.
The county has 22 confirmed active cases currently (plus 10 probable cases) and 1,426 confirmed recovered cases (and 78 probable).
The county has had 7,040 negative cases.
The number of county residents who have had at least one vaccine dose is 49.6%, while 43.9% have completed their vaccinations.
