The number of people in Wisconsin testing positive for the new coronavirus doubled Wednesday, March 12.
State health officials reported three additional cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 on the same day the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. The respiratory illness started in Wuhan, China, three months ago.
The most recent Wisconsin cases are people from Fond du Lac and Waukesha counties. The Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling internationally and in the United States, according to the Department of Health Services. Same for the two patients from Fond du Lac County, one of whom had to be hospitalized. The other, like the person in Waukesha, is isolated at home.
The additional cases have prompted state health officials to issue new guidance for anyone who might have been on a cruise on Egypt. They suggest anyone on such a cruise call their doctor and stay home whether or not they have symptoms.
The state's previously reported cases were in Pierce County and two others in Dane County. The state’s first case was in Dane County. That person self-isolated and has recovered.
The increase in cases comes as the state has increased testing. There are now two public labs in Madison and Milwaukee checking samples for the coronavirus along with private labs operated by Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, both of which have locations around the state.
