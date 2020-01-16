BIRCHWOOD– For those interested in learning more about brain health and how to boost their memory, the Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering the free, evidence-based, eight-week program “Boost Your Brain & Memory” held every Friday, Jan. 17 through March 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Birchwood Senior Center. A lunch will be served after class at 11:30 a.m.
The program takes a holistic approach to improving brain health in older adults. Participants in the course will learn new habits to maintain brain health while practicing new skills for better memory performance.
The course is open to anyone wanting to learn about brain health and those living with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage dementia.
Class size is limited. To register: ADRC, 715.635.4460 or adrcconnections.org./contact-us/registrations.
The senior center is located at 110 Euclid Ave.
