Changes in SASD leadership assignments are coming for the 2021-22 school year.
Director of Pupil Services Mitch Hamm will be retiring effective July 1. He has served in that position since 2016.
SASD Superintendent Dave Aslyn noted, "with his depth of leadership and comprehensive technical knowledge, Mr. Hamm facilitated the development of a strong foundation and framework of special education operations that will endure well into the future. We commend Mitch for his numerous contributions to the SASD and wish him good health and much happiness in retirement."
Current SES Principal Pete Hopke will assume the sirector of pupil services duties on July 1. He has served as the SES principal since 2018.
Aslyn noted, "Mr. Hopke brings a variety of special education classroom and program experiences to the position. We wish Pete all the best as he transitions into his new assignment."
The process of hiring an elementary principal will begin shortly.
