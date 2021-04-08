MADISON– The Office of Emergency Communications (OEC) has awarded 18 grant projects totaling $487,876.65 in federal funding to local public safety answering points (PSAPs) across Wisconsin. Funding will be used for various projects related to the upgrade/replacement of existing end of life equipment to be NextGen9-1-1 capable.
These agencies received funding:
Barron County Sheriff’s Department, $76,209.19
Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, $76,991.65
Bayside Communications Center, $100,621.55
Cedarburg Police Department, $59,184.00
Clark County Sheriff’s Office, $57,716.28
Crawford County Communications Center, $75,573.58
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, $109,753.73
Eau Claire Communication Center, $276,451.12
Florence County Sheriff’s Office, $11,105.12
Franklin Police Department $16,119.30
Iron County Sheriff’s Department $92,967.12
Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, $102,636.19
Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, $125,332.80
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, $99,437.61
Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, $79,855.31
Minocqua Police Department, $62,203.93
Muskego Police Department, $12,600.00
Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, $79,747.50
Portage County Sheriff’s Office, $198,387.60
Richland County Sheriff’s Department, $14,899.80
Sauk County, $134,010.87
Waukesha County Communications, $122,308.28
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, $125,536.80
Wisconsin Dells Police Department, $72,921.00
In August 2019, Wisconsin was awarded $2.9 million in federal grant funding by the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Commerce for the purpose of advancing NextGen9-1-1 in the state. Primary PSAPs who responded to the statewide 9-1-1 system assessment survey were eligible to apply for allowable expenses related to end of life Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) hardware and software replacement.
