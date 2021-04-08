Phone, 911

MADISON– The Office of Emergency Communications (OEC) has awarded 18 grant projects totaling $487,876.65 in federal funding to local public safety answering points (PSAPs) across Wisconsin. Funding will be used for various projects related to the upgrade/replacement of existing end of life equipment to be NextGen9-1-1 capable.

These agencies received funding:

Barron County Sheriff’s Department, $76,209.19

Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, $76,991.65

Bayside Communications Center, $100,621.55

Cedarburg Police Department, $59,184.00

Clark County Sheriff’s Office, $57,716.28

Crawford County Communications Center, $75,573.58

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, $109,753.73

Eau Claire Communication Center, $276,451.12

Florence County Sheriff’s Office, $11,105.12

Franklin Police Department $16,119.30

Iron County Sheriff’s Department $92,967.12

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, $102,636.19

Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, $125,332.80

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, $99,437.61

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, $79,855.31

Minocqua Police Department, $62,203.93

Muskego Police Department, $12,600.00

Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, $79,747.50

Portage County Sheriff’s Office, $198,387.60

Richland County Sheriff’s Department, $14,899.80

Sauk County, $134,010.87

Waukesha County Communications, $122,308.28

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, $125,536.80

Wisconsin Dells Police Department, $72,921.00

In August 2019, Wisconsin was awarded $2.9 million in federal grant funding by the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Commerce for the purpose of advancing NextGen9-1-1 in the state. Primary PSAPs who responded to the statewide 9-1-1 system assessment survey were eligible to apply for allowable expenses related to end of life Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) hardware and software replacement.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments