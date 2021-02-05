WASHBURN COUNTY– The COVID-19 vaccines for the Washburn County Health Department will be in short supply next week.
The state notified the county on Friday, Feb. 5, that it would receive just 100 of the 600 doses of vaccine it had requested for next week.
"We anticipate appointments for next week will fill very quickly," the health department said.
Scheduling opens at 8:30 a.m. online at https://www.washburncodisaster.org/ and by phone at 715.635.4402. Online scheduling is strongly encouraged, and the county does not have a wait list for appointments.
"We will continue to request vaccine to work towards getting all eligible groups vaccinated as quickly as possible," the county said.
Currently people over age 65, frontline workers, firefighters and law enforcement personnel, and long-term care residents can be vaccinated, per state-required protocol.
