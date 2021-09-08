WASHBURN COUNTY – Washburn County saw a spike in COVID-19 case over the past week.
The public health department noted in its weekly report that the county had 41 new cases and one death from August 30. That brings the total of cases to 1,724 in the county and 25 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county is rated as having a "high" level of community transmission of COVID-19. So far 57.7% of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccination; 54.9%, or 8,627 residents, have been fully vaccinated.
