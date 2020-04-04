The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the general public wear cloth face coverings in public settings. Cloth face coverings should be worn in public settings where other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain (i.e. grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
While we do not currently have evidence of significant community-based transmission in our area, these measures may help prevent asymptomatic carriers and those unaware of COVID-19 status from spreading the virus through coughing or sneezing. Residents in Washburn County should follow the CDC guidelines to the best of their abilities.
If you are sick and symptomatic, stay home.
Cloth face coverings should:
> Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
> Allow for breathing without restriction.
> Be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.
> Be able to be laundered in hot water with regular detergent and machine dried on high heat without damage or change to shape.
> Be secured with ties or ear loops.
> Include multiple layers of fabric (tightly woven, but breathable).
Cloth face coverings are not considered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and should not be used as PPE by health care providers. Cloth face coverings will not prevent you from getting COVID-19. These recommendations are meant to prevent you from unknowingly spreading the virus through respiratory droplets by creating a barrier between your nose/mouth and the air. You should refrain from touching the cloth face covering while wearing to prevent contamination.
Cloth face coverings should not be worn by young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The CDC has provided guidance for three different styles of Do-It-Yourself cloth face coverings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf. If you are unable to make one of these, you can use a normal bandana, scarf, or other mouth and nose covering cloth.
The general public should not wear medical-grade surgical masks or N95s under this recommendation. Those materials should be reserved for frontline healthcare workers. Please do not try to acquire surgical masks or N95s to wear as a member of the general public. Healthcare workers need medical grade masks to protect them while treating suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.
For more information on the CDC recommendations and resources for making your own masks, visit the county’s Coronavirus Outbreak page at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/.Call the Health Department with questions at 715.635.4400 during normal business hours or email any time to health@co.washburn.wi.us.
