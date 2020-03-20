WASHBURN COUNTY– Access to county offices is being restricted to protect staff and the public from possible exposure to COVID-19.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 20, all access to buildings affiliated with Washburn County government including health and human services, law enforcement, courthouse, community services, public health, Unit on Aging/Aging and Disabilities Resource Center, University of Wisconsin-Extension, veterans, highway, and forestry, will be limited.
“Washburn County is taking recommended health and safety precautions to protect the public and staff and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the county said. “Public access to the offices will be limited in order to keep residents and employees safe while continuing to serve customers.”
Washburn County is asking that public service be conducted through online, phone calls, or mail to limit in-person contact. Washburn County also plans on offering a drop-box option in the near future at the courthouse. Mail slots are already available at the Elliott and Annex buildings. People are advised to call ahead or email for an appointment where possible. Offices will remain staffed and services will continue to be available.
Department-specific information for veterans and register of deeds follows below; other information will be posted separately in a future release.
Veterans Office: Staff will continue with urgent/non-routine in-person appointments. Contact information: 715.635.4470 or vets@co.washburn.wi.us.
Register of Deeds: Staff will continue to process vital records applications, record real estate documents, and fulfill document copy requests during regular business hours. Land records dating back to 1883 are also available to view and purchase online. Customers can get detailed information about service options through https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/departments/register-of-deeds, regdeeds@co.washburn.wi.us, or 715.468.4616.
“These are changes that may be modified as the situation changes. Thank you for your understanding during this unique situation. Please remember to wash your hands and continue practice social distancing,” the county urged.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.