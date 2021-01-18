The Washburn County Health Department is sending out a survey for individuals 65 and older to gauge intent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
The link to the survey is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JV2N6MD.
The survey also will be posted on the deaprtment's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WashburnCoHealthDept) and website (https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak).
It is a very quick, three-question survey. It asks whether the survey taker is a Washburn County resident, and if not, question 2 asks for the name of the home county. The third question is "How many people living in your house are 65 or older AND want to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?"
Individuals are able to fill out the survey on behalf of their family or friends in the 65-plus group who may not have internet access or who may have difficulty with the online survey format.
The survey's purpose is to estimate how many doses of vaccine will be needed for the county's 65-plus population. The survey is not being used for scheduling purposes. Scheduling will occur separately at a later date.
"We will likely conduct similar surveys in the future as recommendations for vaccine groups are released," the health department said.
