SHELL LAKE – The Washburn County Health Department is now providing free COVID-19 testing twice a week. All tests are PCR (they are not rapid tests). Test results should be expected within 24 to 72 hours after collection, based on lab capacity.
Testing will be available Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Washburn County Annex Building located at 850 W Beaverbrook Ave. in Spooner, next to the Washburn County Fairgrounds.
Testing at that location is not drive-through. All testing will be conducted inside the building. Mask-wearing is mandatory to enter.
Registration is not required but will speed up the visit. People can register in advance at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/.
For more COVID-19 information, including updated quarantine and isolation instructions: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.