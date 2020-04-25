The Washburn County Public Health Department has issued new guidelines for testing for COVID-19.
If you are sick
If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have COVID-19 stay in isolation until:
> At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
> And three days (72 hours) have passed since having a fever without using fever-reducing medications.
> And improvement of respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath).
Seek medical attention immediately if you experience:
> Trouble breathing.
> Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.
> New confusion or inability to arouse (wake) a person.
> Bluish lips or face.
Note: this list is not al- inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Tips on managing respiratory symptoms at home
CDC guidance on what to do if you are sick:
> Stay home except to get medical care.
> Separate yourself from other people and pets in your home (this is known as home isolation).
> Call ahead before visiting your doctor.
> Wear a cloth covering over your nose and mouth if you must be around other people (even at home).
> Cover your coughs and sneezes.
> Clean your hands often.
> Avoid sharing personal household items.
> Clean all "high-touch" surfaces every day.
> Monitor your symptoms.
See the DHS guidance on what to do if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Testing for COVID-19
As of Friday, April 24, all residents of Washburn County with symptoms of COVID-19 (see list of possible symptoms) will be able to get tested with an order from a medical provider.
You will not be tested if you are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm).
You must be screened for testing prior to visiting the clinic you are seeking testing at.
You will not be tested without orders from a provider (given after screening).
If you have established care with a provider in Washburn County, see clinic guidance below.
If you do not have a provider, please refer to the Essentia Health screening information below.
Northlakes Community Clinic
If you are a patient who normally seeks care at Northlakes Community Clinic - Minong experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should call the clinic at 715.466.2201 for screening and to speak to a medical provider.
Indianhead Medical Center/Shell Lake Clinic
If you are a patient who normally seeks care at IMC/Shell Lake Clinic experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should call the clinic at 715.468.2711 for screening and to speak to a medical provider
Spooner Health & Essentia Health - Spooner Clinic
If you are a patient who normally seeks care at Essentia Health - Spooner Clinic or Spooner Health OR do not have an established care provider and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should call the Essentia Health COVID-19 Screening Hotline to be screened for testing at Spooner Health.
You must be screened and have orders for testing from a provider.
For screening, call 833.494.0836 or start an online screening visit.
Do not show up to a clinic or ER without calling the facility prior to your arrival.
If you have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results, you must isolate at home until you receive your results. Follow DHS guidance on self-isolation and self-monitoring while waiting for test results.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and have been denied testing (as of April 24) call the Health Department at 715.635.4400.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/foarms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.