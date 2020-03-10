SPOONER– Following the announcement by Shell Lake School District on Tuesday, March 10, that students from the school had attended a Destination Imagination competition over the weekend in Osceola and a person found to have COVID-19 also attended, the Washburn County Health Department issued the following statement:
The Washburn County Health Department is working with state and local partners to monitor COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Yesterday, Pierce County Health Department confirmed a travel-related case of COVID-19. At this time there is no evidence of community spread in Wisconsin and the immediate health risk to the general public remains low.
The confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the Destination Imagination competition in Osceola last weekend. As announced today by David Bridenhagen, Shell Lake School Superintendent, Shell Lake School District had students in attendance at Destination Imagination in Osceola. Because of the nature of the event the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), and local public health partners determined those in attendance are considered to be at low-risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The Washburn County Health Department is working closely with the Shell Lake School District to ensure the health and safety of our families who attended Destination Imagination and our community. The immediate health risk to the general public in Washburn County remains low. There is no evidence of community spread in Wisconsin at this time (Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am).
Community members concerned about COVID-19 can refer to the Washburn County website for guidance at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/. Washburn County residents can now call 2-1-1 with questions and for guidance related to COVID-19.
For questions, please contact the Washburn County Health Department at 715.635.4400.
