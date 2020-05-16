The Washburn County Public Health Department issued the following travel advisory on May 15:
Pursuant to Wis. Stat. §252.03(1), the Washburn County Public Health Officer has issued a Travel Advisory due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin and across the Nation:
1. This “Safe Summer” Travel Advisory replaces the Travel Advisory implemented by the Washburn County Health Department on March 23, 2020.
2. Washburn County has a large population of older adults and other high-risk individuals. These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep people in Washburn County healthy and safe.
3. On March 17, 2020, the Washburn County Board of Supervisors issued a countywide COVID-19 Emergency Declaration.
4. Due to continued community transmission of COVID-19 throughout the State and across the Nation, the Health Department recognizes that a Safe Summer travel season is a shared responsibility between permanent and seasonal residents, area visitors, municipalities, tourism industry, local businesses, and workplaces to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
5. Due to the very limited healthcare infrastructure in and around Washburn County, the Health Department is recommending that you consider your own health as well as the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable populations when traveling.
6. People who have seasonal homes in Washburn County and are returning for the summer season, you are encouraged to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days. Please consider bringing enough supplies with you for 14 days to limit in-person visits to Washburn County establishments.
7. The Health Department recommends the following when traveling:
I. Check with local communities for area specific safety updates and closures.
II. Check with local businesses or events you plan on attending in advance for updated changes in operation or new safety protocols in place.
III. Respect local businesses and other patrons by following their safety protocols when visiting their establishments. I
IV. Practice enhanced personal hygiene, including: a. frequent hand washing; b. wearing a mask when in public; c. using hand sanitizer when hand washing is not available; and d. disinfecting high-touch surfaces often.
V. DO NOT travel when you or someone in your household is ill or exhibiting any symptoms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.