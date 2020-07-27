Flooding
Connie Johnston

WASHBURN COUNTY– Washburn County Forestry Department has been awarded $113,718.88 in disaster reimbursement funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program, the Washburn County Emergency Management announced.

Municipalities in Washburn County and around the Northwest Region sustained torrential rains from the July 11-12, 2016, storm. Reports of more than 9 inches of rain fell in the region, causing widespread flooding, road closures, and severe damage to critical infrastructure.

The Federal Disaster – FEMA Program pays 75% with Wisconsin Emergency Management paying 12.5%, and a local match of 12.5%.

“A good deal of hard work went into collecting information and documenting all the damages to be eligible for reimbursement funding,” said Carol Buck, Washburn County emergency management director.

