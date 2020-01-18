The quality of the Washburn County Fair is shining out beyond the fairgrounds.
The fair won a national award recently, and the Julene Peck of Springbrook was honored for her commitment to the fair.
Peck received the Outstanding Fair Person award at the 2020 Wisconsin Association of Fairs State Convention on January 5-8 at the Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells.
She was honored for all of the work and dedication that she puts into the Washburn County Fair.
She has been involved for the past 12 years working with the publicity and advertising, entertainment, scholarship, and insurance committees.
She also is heavily involved with the horse project and truly enjoys working with the youth.
Peck attends the district and state meetings and convention to gather information and network with other county fairs to help make the Washburn County Fair the best it can be.
Bee in Your Bonnet
At the International Association of Fairs convention in San Antonio, Texas, the Washburn County Fair was recognized as a front-runner in the Competitive Exhibits contest for its Bee in Your Bonnet decorating contest, a new event at the 2019 fair. Washburn County won the New Contest category and then went on to win the division.
The International Association of Fairs accepts entries from member fairs all over the United States, Canada and Australia. The Washburn County Fair falls under the division of fairs that attract up to 100,000 attendees.
