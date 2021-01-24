WASHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Health Department will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting the week of January 25, with 400 doses allotted by the state for this week’s clinics. Only eligible groups, as determined by the state, may be vaccinated.
Dates and times will be released when appointment registration opens (see below).
Groups eligible for vaccination as of Monday, Jan. 25, include:
> 1A – Frontline health care workers.
> 1A – Long-term care residents.
> 1B – Police and fire personnel.
> 1B – Adults 65 years and older.
Appointments will be required for vaccination. Online registration is strongly encouraged. Registration will open at 8 a.m. on January 25 at https://www.washburncodisaster.org/covid-19. Individuals unable to register online can call the Washburn County Health Department at 715.-635.4400 for help scheduling an appointment.
Appointments will not be taken before 8 a.m., and no wait list will be available. Future clinics will use the same registration instructions, opening at 8 a.m. on the Monday of that week’s clinic(s).
Face masks will be required at all Washburn County Health Department vaccine clinics. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days cannot attend.
Anyone with a history of serious allergic reaction (hives, swelling of the tongue and lips, difficulty breathing) or who has ever had an allergic reaction to polysorbate or polyethylene glycol should contact their primary care provider about vaccination.
The Washburn County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics will be held at the Washburn County Annex Building in Spooner, the former location of the University of Wisconsin -Extension and the Aging and Disability Resources Center offices.
Vaccination will take time. Washburn County businesses and residents should continue taking the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health department said:
> Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than people who live in your home, as much as possible.
> Avoid large gatherings.
> Physically distance at least 6 feet from people who do not live together.
> Use face masks or coverings when in public places.
> Frequently wash hands with soap and water, or sanitize with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
> If experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm), isolate yourself as much as possible and get tested. Call your hospital or medical provider before visiting in-person.
• Businesses should follow the WEDC’s guidelines for reopening (https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/).
Visit https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak for general COVID-19 information. Visit https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/COVID-19-Vaccine for more information about COVID-19 Vaccine.
