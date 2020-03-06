From the 2020 Census Complete County
Committee Guide
These are some of the ways the census results will be used.
1) Decision making at all levels of government.
2) Drawing federal, state, and local legislative districts.
3) Attracting new businesses to state and local areas.
4) Distributing over $675 billion annually in federal funds and even more in state funds.
5) Forecasting future transportation needs for all segments of the population.
6) Planning for hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and the location of other health services.
7) Forecasting future housing needs for all segments of the population.
8) Directing funds for services for people in poverty.
9) Designing public safety strategies.
10) Development of rural areas.
11) Analyzing local trends.
12) Estimating the number of people displaced by natural disasters.
13) Developing assistance programs for American Indians and Alaska Natives.
14) Creating maps to speed emergency services to households in need of assistance.
15) Delivering goods and services to local markets.
16) Designing facilities for people with disabilities, the elderly, or children.
17) Planning future government services.
18) Planning investments and evaluating financial risk.
19) Publishing economic and statistical reports about the United States and its people.
20) Facilitating scientific research.
21) Developing “intelligent” maps for government and business.
22) Providing proof of age, relationship, or residence certificates provided by the Census Bureau.
23) Distributing medical research.
24) Reapportioning seats in the House of Representatives.
25) Planning and researching for media as background for news stories.
26) Drawing school district boundaries.
27) Planning budgets for government at all levels.
28) Spotting trends in the economic well-being of the nation.
29) Planning for public transportation services.
30) Planning health and educational services for people with disabilities.
31) Establishing fair market rents and enforcing fair lending practices.
32) Directing services to children and adults with limited English proficiency.
33) Planning urban land use.
34) Planning outreach strategies.
35) Understanding labor supply.
36) Assessing the potential for spread of communicable diseases.
37) Making business decisions.
38) Understanding consumer needs.
39) Planning for faith-based organizations.
40) Locating factory sites and distribution centers.
41) Distributing catalogs and developing direct mail pieces.
42) Setting a standard for creating both public and private sector surveys.
43) Evaluating programs in different geographic areas.
44) Providing genealogical research.
45) Planning for school projects.
46) Developing adult education programs.
47) Researching historical subject areas.
48) Determining areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans.
