MADISON — An Executive Order signed by Gov. Tony Evers renames the existing Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and expands its mission to include helping Wisconsinites build financial capability and identify ways to improve the financial inclusion of all Wisconsin residents.
In addition, the order increases the Council’s membership from 25 to 35 members to bolster the Council’s expertise in the areas of financial capability and inclusion.
“By working together, we can help ensure every Wisconsinite has access to affordable and timely financial products and services to manage their daily lives and plan for everything from unexpected emergencies to long-term goals,” said Evers. “The Council’s work will help provide individuals and businesses with the tools and resources they need to invest in education and housing, capitalize on business opportunities, save for retirement, and cope with various economic shocks.
"I’m looking forward to the work that this Council will do to help us expand and improve our efforts to build a Wisconsin where everyone can access the financial services they need to build economic security and resilience," he said.
The Council will serve as a continuous sounding board for the Office of the Governor, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI), and DFI’s Office of Financial Literacy. In doing so, the Council will provide guidance and strategies to measurably improve the financial literacy, capability, and financial inclusion of Wisconsin’s residents by taking focused actions that include, but are not limited to, the following:
Explore and identify how systemic racism creates barriers to financial health, wealth, and retirement security for Wisconsinites and support organizations with best practices for creating a new system of financial justice and inclusion.
Work with employers to develop and implement programs to provide employees with tools that help employees measurably increase their financial literacy.
Explore and identify best practices in implementing financial literacy and capability through individuals’ life stages – pre-k to college, young adult, adulthood, pre-retirement, and retirement – placing an emphasis on preventing elder financial exploitation.
Grow the statewide financial literacy awareness and education campaign “Money Smart Week Wisconsin” through community involvement and increasing the number of participants.
Expand financial literacy professional development opportunities by working collaboratively with the Department of Public Instruction, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, Wisconsin’s Forward Learning Institute of Financial and Economic Literacy, and other partners, to measure and increase the number of students taught.
Encourage savings for post-secondary education and vocation through Wisconsin’s College Savings Programs.
Serving on the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability will be:
Chair: Wendy Baumann, President & Chief Visionary Officer, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC)
Co-Vice Chair: Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary, Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions
Co-Vice Chair: Mark Afable, Commissioner, Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance
Designee: Rebecca Rebholz, Administrator for the Division of Market Regulation & Enforcement, Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance
Constance Alberts, Bank On Greater Milwaukee Program Manager, Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin, Inc.
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes
Eric Bernal, Senior Vice President, Wealth Portfolio Manager, Johnson Financial Group
Mary Breunig, Business, Marketing, and Information Technology Teacher, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District
Lori Burgess, Assistant Director of Operations, Fond du Lac Public Library
Brenda Campbell, President & Chief Executive Officer, SecureFutures
Sarah Campbell, Business and Information Technology Teacher, Wisconsin Dells School District
Rashad Cobb, Community Engagement Program Officer, Green Bay Boys and Girls Club
Kara Coleman, Assistant Professor of Business Administration, Mount Mary University
J. Michael Collins, PhD, Professor and Director for the Center for Financial Security, Department of Consumer Science, School of Human Ecology, UW-Madison
Jeremiah DeGollon, Solutions Advisor, Center for Professional & Executive Development, Fluno Center, Wisconsin School of Business
State Senator Janis A. Ringhand (D-Evansville), Wisconsin State Senate
State Senator Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield), Wisconsin State Senate
State Representative Dora Drake (D-Milwaukee), Wisconsin State Assembly
State Representative Cindi Duchow (R-Town of Delafield), Wisconsin State Assembly
Jason Fields, President & Chief Executive Officer, Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP)
Amanda Gasper, Senior Student Service Coordinator, Financial Aid Office, UW-La Crosse
Jennifer Glovacki, Vice President of Member Guidance and Support, Thrivent Financial
Tammy Hofstede, President & Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants
Brett Lindquist, Vice President of Strategic Communications, Ascendium Education Group
Andrea Marquardt Finck, Vice President of Community Relations, Old National Bank
Jennifer McHugh, Vice President of Community Engagement, Royal Credit Union
Scott Niederjohn, Ph.D., Senior Vice President for Cooperative Education & Economic Development, Charlotte & Walter Kohler Professor of Economics, Director of Graduate Business Programs, Lakeland University
Fern Orie, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Native Loan Fund
Rose Oswald-Poels, President & Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Bankers Association
Pablo Sanchez, Vice President of Community Engagement, Park Bank
Carolyn Stanford Taylor, State Superintendent, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
Designee: Sheila Briggs, Assistant State Superintendent, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
Irene Strohbeen, Owner, Irene Strohbeen and Associates, LLC
May yer Thao, Assistant Deputy Director, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA)
Brett Thompson, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Wisconsin Credit Union League
Nehomah Thundercloud, Executive Director, Ho-Chunk Nation Education Department
Yee Leng Xiong, Executive Director, Hmong American Center, Inc.
In addition, Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers will serve as an ambassador for promoting the Council’s mission of improving the financial literacy, capability, and financial inclusion of Wisconsin’s residents.
The Council will receive administrative support and guidance from DFI’s Office of Financial Literacy Director and Council Executive Director David Mancl and his team.
The first meeting of the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability will be held virtually on February 10, 2021. For more details, view the public meeting notice here.
