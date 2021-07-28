Severe weather, July 28, 2021
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The Northland still faces the risk of severe storms on the evening of July 28, but the National Weather Service said at about 5 p.m. that if the storms do not develop within an hour or two from that update, the storms possibly could start further south and bypass the Northland.

Storms hitting the local area would be expected to start in Northeast Minnesota. While hail and damaging winds were both possible, the main danger now has shifted to destructive winds.

A tornado watch is possible also.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments