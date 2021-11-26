MINONG– Operation Rudolph in Minong got a big boost with this year’s Penny Wars at Northwood School.
The annual competition between classrooms to raise money for Operation Rudolph, which provides Christmas toys for families in need in the Northwood School District, collected $3,652.40.
That’s a lot of pennies – and other coins and bills!
The contest ran from Friday, Nov. 12, and ran through Friday, Nov. 19. In the last day alone, $1,920.77 was brought in, more than the total of the first five days together. The top three collectors were the ninth graders, fifth graders, and Northstar, the district’s charter school.
Twisted Tuesday pennies were counted as negative, while other money was positive.
The Minong Fire and Ambulance Auxiliary will host their annual Fill the Fire Truck collection for Operation Rudolph toys at Henson’s Country Foods in Minong from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4. Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the fire truck. Toys can also be taken to the Minong Village Hall, Shell Lake State Bank, and Dollar General in Minong.
The students at Northwood raised the following amounts:
Pinecones – $16.99
Kindergarten – $30.15
First grade – $42.60
Second grade – $129.21
Third grade – $57.98
Fourth grade – $30.45
Fifth grade – $292.71
Sixth grade – $51.13
Seventh grade – $19.43
Eighth grade – $28
Northstart – $278.64
Ninth grade – $573.66
10th grade – $104.15
11th grade – -$8.96
12th grade – $361.21
Total – $3,652.40
