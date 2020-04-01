Road work ahead sign, construction

The Department of Transportation will kick off an improvement project on US 2-US 53 (East 2nd Street) between 2nd Avenue East and 31st Avenue East in the city of Superior on Monday, April 6. Work will begin on the north end of the construction zone.

The $7.02 million project includes:

> Rehabilitating one bridge structure.

> Repairing spot locations of concrete pavement.

> Repairing utility manholes and inlets.

> Updating or replacing traffic signals.

> Upgrading or installing curb ramps at pedestrian crossings.

> Resurfacing East 2nd Street by grinding the concrete surface and overlaying it with asphalt.

During construction, US 2-US 53 (East 2nd Street) will remain open to traffic; however, traffic will be limited to at least one lane in each direction at all times, and the speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph. Delays should be expected when traveling through the work zone, especially during commuting hours.

Access to businesses and residences within the construction area may involve the use of temporary driveways and gravel surfaces.

Updates on the project’s status can be found at projects.511wi.gov/2-53.

