MINONG– Construction of a $1.25 million project to improve safety at the intersection of Hwys. 53 and 77 in Minong began on Monday, May 3.
To reduce the number of right-angle crashes at the juncture, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:
> Close the existing intersection.
> Construct a J-turn, an intersection that reduces conflict points that can lead to crashes at crossings by rerouting left-turning and through traffic from the side road.
Once the J-turn is built, traffic on Hwy. 53 will be able to turn right or left onto Hwy. 77.
However, traffic on Hwy. 77 will be able to turn right only, and through traffic or traffic wanting to turn left from Hwy. 77 will turn right and then make a U-turn using one of two median crossovers – each located on Hwy. 53 about 900 feet north and south of Hwy. 77.
Hwy. 53 will remain open to traffic during construction, but traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction in the work zone. Motorists also should watch for lane width restrictions on Hwy. 77.
Construction is scheduled for completion in late July. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress, the DOT said.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
> Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest.
> Region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/.
James Peterson Sons of Medford is the prime contractor for the project.
Cell phones
Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.
Alerts and updates provided via the sites listed here are not intended for use while driving.
“When driving, your focus should always be on driving,” the DOT said.
