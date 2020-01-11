CUMBERLAND– The Indigo Quartet filled the Cumberland Arts Center last winter for an event called “Jazz & Coffee.” On Saturday, Jan. 11, the band will play again, and this year, it’s “Jazz & Wine.”
Coffee, other beverages, and cheeses from Comstock Creamery, the event sponsor, also will be on hand.
The band is led by Dustin DeGolier, guitarist and vocalist, who plays in several local bands, including Paisan and the Family Brass. Patrick Binford of Dallas Township plays clarinet and sax, Eric Thompson of Eau Claire plays bass, and on drums is Adam Nussbaum of the Twin Cities.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the arts center. Tickets are available at the door, at Peter & Annie’s World Market in Cumberland, and by calling 715.822.2787.
The arts center is at 1595 Second Ave.
For more information: Larry Werner, 612.743.5117 or lhwerner47@gmail.com.
