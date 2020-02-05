SPOONER– Each year, sixth-graders from Spooner Middle School participate in educational programming on healthy choices called Right Track. The goal is to provide students with knowledge necessary to make healthy choices at home, school, and the community.
The program is co-facilitated by SMS staff and local law enforcement, and the partnership with law enforcement helps to build positive relationships with the local police and sheriff’s departments.
Parents also play an important role in Right Track programming by reviewing homework and topics for discussion with their students each week.
SMS students, parents, staff, and law enforcement came together to celebrate students’ completion of the program on January 23. Several students spoke about important topics covered, and all students received certificates and congratulatory handshakes from law enforcement.
The event was topped off with root beer floats served by Spooner Police Chief Jerry Christman and Washburn County Sheriff’s Deputy Joy Helbig.
