A series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be set up in Balsam Lake on Tuesdays.
The free Moderna vaccines will be given to those over age 18 at the Polk County Government Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, with the second dose to be given four weeks later at the same place and same time.
Parking is in the south parking lot and check in is at the CSD front desk.
For more information: Polk County Health Department, 715.485.9258 or polkcountyhealthdept.org.
Additional walk-in community outreach vaccine sites are outlined on the attached flyer. No insurance or appointments are needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.