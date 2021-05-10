A series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be set up in Balsam Lake on Tuesdays.

The free Moderna vaccines will be given to those over age 18 at the Polk County Government Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, with the second dose to be given four weeks later at the same place and same time.

Parking is in the south parking lot and check in is at the CSD front desk.

For more information: Polk County Health Department, 715.485.9258 or polkcountyhealthdept.org.

Additional walk-in community outreach vaccine sites are outlined on the attached flyer. No insurance or appointments are needed.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments