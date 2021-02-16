SPOONER– The community is mourning the loss of a local teen who died on Valentine's Day.
Jamie Lair, 16, died when she was struck by a car at approximately 7:17 p.m. on Hwy. 63 near the intersection of Cty. Hwy. A.
In a press release that did not identify Jamie by name, the sheriff's department said, “Initial investigation has shown that the juvenile had intentionally ran in front of the southbound vehicle, and she was killed instantly.”
The Spooner Police Department, North Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Spooner Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
“Today we mourn the passing of SHS student, Jamie Lair,” the Spooner Area School District posted on Facebook on Tuesday. “Please join the Spooner Rail community in keeping Jamie's family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time. Counselors are on-site to support students and staff who are struggling with this loss.”
A GoFundMe.com page was organized by James Lair “To Honor Jamie, Beloved Daughter.”
“Our beloved Jamie was tragically taken from this world,” the posting said. “Jamie touched the hearts of everyone she knew and could light up a room upon entering. Jamie was a good daughter, sister, aunt and friend who loved the outdoors, animals, writing and drawing. Her dream was to become a vet to help suffering animals. Jamie had a team of people always there to support her. Please help James, Dawn and all her family to put her to rest one final time.”
“Jamie made so many friends in Spooner that loved her so much,” said one donor on the page. “She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
