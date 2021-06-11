The six Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) community-based vaccination clinics will gradually reduce their hours starting Monday, June 14. The locations include the clinics in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine, and Rock counties.
“Standing up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort – and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated.
"We have said this many times before and it still remains true – our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible," she said.
The DHS community-based vaccination clinics will adjust their hours based on local demand for the vaccine and gradually decrease hours of operations to one to two days per week. Hours and days will vary by clinic.
Barron County's hours initially will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. Douglas County's hours for the week of June 13 are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. During the week of June 20 Douglas County's hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
To schedule an appointment or to check hours: vaccinate.wi.gov or 844.684.1064. The clinics will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to ensure people will be able to complete their vaccine series before the clinics close.
"All efforts will be made to provide education and secure a second dose for all individuals at an alternative location at the time of vaccination," the DHS said.
In addition to the DHS clinics, many options continue to be available for getting vaccinated, including through:
> Pharmacies.
> Doctors or health care providers.
> Locally operated community-based vaccination clinics.
> Local and tribal health departments.
> Employers.
> Pop-up clinics at various locations, including places of worship, barbershops, schools, and other community-based organizations.
DHS encourages all Wisconsinites to get protected against COVID-19. To find a vaccine location: Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877.947.2211.
