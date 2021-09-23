SHELL LAKE – Jeffery Colegrove, 37, of Spooner has been sent to prison for possessing child pornography.
He had been charged with 10 counts of possessing the pornographic images following an investigation by Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Eight were dismissed but read into the record as part of a plea agreement for being sentenced on two of the counts.
Washburn County Circuit Judge Angeline Winton sentenced Colegrove on September 15 to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision on each of the two counts, to be served concurrently. He will be required to be on the sex offender registry for 15 years, practice absolute sobriety, have no contact with minors, and not use the internet unless approved by his parole agent.
Colegrove did not make any comments during his sentencing.
In 2019 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received a cybertip from the website Tumblr regarding images containing suspected child pornography. That led to an investigation by the DCI which revealed that Colegrove’s email address was tied to the Tumblr user account connected to the suspected images.
DCI special agents conducted a forensic examination which confirmed that the images were sexually explicit images of children under the age of 18.
A search warrant was obtained for Colegrove’s Spooner residence and executed on October 17, 2019. During the search, law enforcement retrieved electronic devices belonging to Colegrove which were ultimately found to contain additional images of child pornography.
During an investigative interview, Colegrove admitted to using websites such as Tumblr, Twitter, and Pinterest to locate images of child pornography when he used methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. Colegrove also said that he would save the images.
The criminal complaint filed against Colegrove said that he provided passwords to law enforcement for the electronic devices taken from his home and also said where the pornographic images were stored on them.
When he was questioned by law enforcement, Colegrove denied any sexual contact with any children, saying he is not sexually attracted to children and does not know why he looked at child pornography.
