Coldwell Banker Realty, a residential real estate brokerage company in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, has acquired the assets of Real Services, which previously conducted business as Coldwell Banker East West Realty.
Operating seven offices in Douglas, Washburn, Bayfield, Ashland, and Sawyer counties in Wisconsin and in St. Louis, Lake, and Carlton counties in Minnesota, the company has served residential real estate customers and clients throughout the region since 1977.
With the acquisition:
> Coldwell Banker Realty has 24 sales offices supporting approximately 1,930 sales professionals.
> Former Coldwell Banker East West Realty broker-owners Greg Kamp and Dick Wenaas will affiliate with Coldwell Banker Realty.
> The seven Coldwell Banker East West Realty offices will operate under the banner of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Coldwell Banker Realty said it is excited to welcome the 60 real estate agents, formerly affiliated with Coldwell Banker East West Realty.
“We are very excited to welcome Dick, Greg, and the entire group of talented agents to Coldwell Banker Realty," said Matt Baker, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Minnesota and Wisconsin. "They bring a wealth of market knowledge and professional expertise to our network. Their addition strengthens our presence and leadership position in this market area and positions our agents and our company for future growth.”
“This strategic decision enables us to expand our foothold in the market while retaining the trusted Coldwell Banker name and reputation for innovative technology, educational resources for our agents, and business amenities that help them to succeed and deliver the superior level of service that our customers have come to know," Greg Kamp, former broker owner Coldwell Banker East West Realty. "Our future success is guaranteed with this relationship.”
“We’re proud to be part of this winning team," said Dick Wenaas, former broker owner Coldwell Banker East West Realty. "Together as a unified company, we will continue to guide people home under the Coldwell Banker North Star now and long into the future.”
About Coldwell
Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, a residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, operates 24 offices with approximately 1,930 independent agents serving Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.
For more information: ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
