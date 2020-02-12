Cold, cold wind chills are on their way for the evening of February 12 due to an arctic cold front that will track through during the day, bringing with it an inch or two of snow to the region, according to the National Weather Service.
The South Shore could see much more snow, 4 to 8 inches between Wednesday and Thursday.
"Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will develop from north to south with gusty northerly winds," the NWS said. "Wind chills as low as -30 will be possible along the International Border this afternoon. Skies will clear out for most areas this afternoon, leading to a very cold night with lows ranging from -5 to -30 and minimum wind chills from -20 to -40 and possibly approaching -50 for a few places. The bitterly cold temperatures will last through Friday morning."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.