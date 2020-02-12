Weather for February 12, 2020
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

Cold, cold wind chills are on their way for the evening of February 12 due to an arctic cold front that will track through during the day, bringing with it an inch or two of snow to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The South Shore could see much more snow, 4 to 8 inches between Wednesday and Thursday.

"Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will develop from north to south with gusty northerly winds," the NWS said. "Wind chills as low as -30 will be possible along the International Border this afternoon. Skies will clear out for most areas this afternoon, leading to a very cold night with lows ranging from -5 to -30 and minimum wind chills from -20 to -40 and possibly approaching -50 for a few places. The bitterly cold temperatures will last through Friday morning."

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments