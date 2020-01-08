RICE LAKE– The Indianhead Sheep and Goat Breeders Association will celebrate the 26th anniversary of its Small Ruminant Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 1. The clinic continues to be one of the largest educational events of the winter for sheep and goat producers and 4-H and FFA youth in the Upper Midwest.
The clinic will begin with registration at 8 a.m. at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) Conference Center in Rice Lake.
The clinic will feature keynote speaker Chris Duemler, DVM, who will address herd health and also will talk about udder health in a breakout session.
He has been a practitioner for 42 years as a food animal veterinarian, as well as an owner at the Brodhead Veterinary Medical Center in Brodhead.
As a member of AVMA he has served on the Clinical Practitioners Advisory Committee (CPAC) to Council of Biologic and Therapeutic Agents (COBTA) and was chairman of the Animal Agriculture Liaison Committee (AALC).
He authored Herd Health Procedures and Prevention for The Dairy Goat Production Handbook, Langston University American Institute for Goat Research.
Other sessions will include barn surveillance cameras and facility design. Marketing will be explored during a panel including producers and buyers. A producer panel for sheep producers and one for goat producers will discuss “What we wish we would have known when we started.”
Other guest speakers will consider rotational grazing.
Youths will have the opportunity to work with Justin Luther, animal science professor at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, during the day. A Skillathon will test what the youths have learned throughout the day, with awards for different age groups. The youth clinic will qualify for any educational requirements that counties may require to show.
Registration
A registration form can be found at indianheadsheepandgoat.org or the ISGBA Facebook page. The registration fee covers the program costs and the noon meal. Preregistration deadline is January 24. Late registrations cost more. Registration can be mailed to Barron County UW-Extension, 335 Monroe Ave. Room 2206, Barron, WI 54812.
For questions: clinic co-chair Duane Klindworth, 715.471.0403, or Katie Mattison, 715.418.0975 or kmattison@wfbf.com.
