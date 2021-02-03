NorthLakes Community Clinic is a Community Health Center operating in rural northern Wisconsin, the territory of eight of the eleven Native American Tribes in Wisconsin: Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Lac Du Flambeau Band of Chippewa, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and Forest County Potawatomi. We are honored to serve alongside these Tribes, each of which also has a Community Health Center.
Our communities have experienced firsthand the way longstanding injustices have created economic barriers for Native Americans. Many of these barriers stem from the generational impact of colonization, forced assimilation, and the removal of resources, causing many native communities to suffer from disproportionately high child poverty rates, mistrust of educational institutions and so many other roadblocks to economic success.
We must add chronic health disparities to that list, which are exacerbated by the fact that the health care industry’s workforce does not accurately reflect the communities it serves. And which have been brought into sharp focus as Native communities have disproportionately been negatively impacted by COVID-19. And finally, add the constant challenge that local health care providers, like all the Community Health Centers listed above, face in recruiting and retaining highly qualified health care professionals on the front lines: Medical and Dental Assistants, Community Health Workers, Patient Service Representatives, and Health Care Information Technologists, among others. This is an enormous issue that we must face and address.
The leadership at NorthLakes recognizes how disparities in educational opportunities uniquely impact our neighboring Native communities. And as health care providers, they are especially interested in creating better access to health care careers for Native Americans. To address this, we are raising money for our NorthLakes Native American Health Care Scholarship. We invite you to join us! We have raised over $20,000 towards our initial goal of $25,000. The scholarship will be managed by the American Indian College Fund.
This scholarship will be an endowment for perpetuity.
It will be available to enrolled tribal members throughout our service area for front line health careers.
The scholarship will make a difference in the lives of these students and will also impact our economy by building a more diverse health care workforce. Removing barriers to rewarding careers and improved health are at the core of our mission.
If you are interested in supporting our efforts, please go on-line at nlccwi.org/donate. Larger donations can be made as pledges. In addition, we accept gifts in honor of and in memory of the special people in your lives. If you have any questions, please reply to this email and we will get back to you.
