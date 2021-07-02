This year’s NW Wisconsin Lakes Conference, a premier regional lake conference, was a well-attended virtual event on June 18. It featured 12 sessions covering lake-related topics ranging from Geologic History and Setting of Lakes in Northern Wisconsin to Lake-specific Climate Adaptation Solutions for Preserving Cold-water Fish Habitat to Lesser-Known Invaders.
The keynote speaker was Cathy Techtmann, environmental outreach state specialist, University of Wisconsin-Extension, on the topic, “Climate Change: Game Changer or Change the Game?” Techtmann presented the latest Midwest weather and climate facts and projections from organizations including NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), NASA, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and how to prepare for imminent changes to area waters. In recent years, we’ve had both record warm and cold temperatures, with “extreme” rainstorms and flooding.
Collective evidence is strong
By synching or weaving together various emerging evidence and using climate projection models, scientists can paint a more realistic near-term picture of climate change impact. This evidence includes:
> Place-based evidence – things that can be seen such as frequency of blue-green algae outbreaks.
> Scientific evidence – recorded historical facts like weather temperatures.
> Phenological evidence – bird migration timing changes.
> Traditional ecological knowledge – indigenous cultures’ understanding of natural systems.
Among the coming changes affecting lakes and rivers are impacts on both species and habitat. For example, walleye requires a cool water habitat, whereas largemouth bass like warmer water, so bass are starting to be more plentiful. Invasive fish species can thrive in warmer water and with lower oxygen. People can check on what is anticipated for their lake or others at this website: Owi.usgs.gov/vizlab/climate-change-walleye-bass/.
Loon shoreline nesting is being impacted by water level fluctuations, and black fly predation will likely increase with warming temperatures. According to The Audubon Society, loons will be moving further north by the end of the century.
The aquatic invasive Eurasian water milfoil, and other invasives, tolerate a wide range of temperature and low oxygen. More algae blooms can be expected on waters, even Lake Superior.
What can we do?
It’s time to do all we can if we expect to enjoy similar water quality and water activities. It will take strong lake stewardship to build resiliency and help lakes as they adjust to changing conditions. Examples include:
> Use natural Northwoods vegetation, especially along shorelines, instead of urbanized lawns and plantings, to protect against erosion and reduce runoff.
> Avoid or limit fertilizer and pesticide use which runs off into water, encouraging invasive plants and blue-green algae.
> Capture and divert intense water to reduce flooding, erosion and sedimentation
> Reduce stress: maintain cool water habitats with nearshore aquatic vegetation to shade the water (note that use of “fish sticks” and coarse woody debris require a permit from WI DNR).
> Plan riparian development such as floating docks to accommodate changing water levels.
> Participate in your local lake association and Washburn County Lakes and Rivers Association and encourage others to use healthy lakes practices.
Upcoming training: Invasive species
> A River Early Detection (Project Red) training on the Yellow River is planned for July 20 (July 21 rain date). During Project Red Training you will learn which invasive species could threaten the river and how to find them when in the water or along the river.
Register by July 16 by emailing Lisa Burns at lburns@co.washburn.wi.us or calling 715.468.4654 and she will send you more information.
> A Japanese Knotweed Workshop will be held in early August. Please contact Lisa Burns for more information at lburns@co.washburn.wi.us or 715.468.4654.
