Barbara Goeckner

Barbara Goeckner (right) receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from Nancy Zastrow, Lifetime Achievement Award Committee member.

 CONTRIBUTED

The Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association (WMCA) awarded Barbara Goeckner, deputy clerk/treasurer/administrator for the village of Cambridge, the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday, Sept. 4, outside of Cambridge Village Hall.

Goeckner is a Wisconsin Certified Professional Clerk as well as a Master Municipal Clerk. She has been a member of WMCA since 1994 and served as an officer for five years including WMCA president. She has also served on numerous WMCA committees.

Goeckner has been a professional municipal clerk for 26 years. She began her career in government in her hometown of Spooner, where she worked for 20 years. She has served the village of Cambridge since November 2018.

Lisa Moen, village administrator/clerk/treasurer said that Goeckner has been a welcome and valuable addition and her years of experience have been invaluable to the community. A peer refers to Goeckner as a role model both as a clerk and as a person and that her commitment to the clerk profession and leadership is impressive and has benefited many.

In addition to her professional successes, Goeckner is involved within her community and church and spends a great deal of time volunteering.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments