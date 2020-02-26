RICE LAKE, CHETEK– Music by American composers Scott Joplin, Ferde Grofe, and Charles Ives is immediately evocative of times and places unique to this country. At the Red Cedar Symphony’s spring concerts on March 7-8, concert-goers will hear a sunrise and the sound of donkey train in the American Southwest, ragtime music from Mississippi delta piano bars of a century ago, and a half dozen different ways of playing “My Country ‘tis of Thee,” as if a small-town band was practicing for the Fourth of July parade, and having a lot of fun improvising.
That is just for openers.
Featured soloist Namji Kim will perform Bach’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, a spectacularly difficult and dramatic work that at times moves so fast it is hard to follow her fingers on the keyboard.
Then the two winners of the RCS 2020 Concerto Competition will perform: Kristiina Thums of Poplar on bassoon playing Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto, and Shawn Muench of Chippewa Falls on vibraphone playing French composer Sejourne’s Concerto for Vibraphone.
Where and when
The “Patriotism and Busy Fingers” concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 2nd St., Chetek; and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Bethany Lutheran Church at 35 West Messenger St. in Rice Lake.
Tickets are available at the door; as always, those 21 and under are admitted free.
Red Cedar Symphony
Established in 1983 and housed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, the RCS draws classical musicians from throughout northwestern Wisconsin, including Rice Lake, Osseo, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Spooner, Chetek, Gordon, Trego, Springbrook, Bruce, Hayward, Cable, Winter, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Foster.
For more information: RedCedarSymphony.org.
