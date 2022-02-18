...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
SPOONER – Spooner Area Community Education is offering pickleball and artistic welding classes.
Pickleball is held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 7:45 p.m. in the Spooner Elementary School gym, following the school year calendar. Bring athletic wear and a water bottle. This class is for ages 16 and up.
Artistic welding (26158) will be offered for eight Tuesdays, March 8-May 4 (excluding March 15 due to spring break), from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Spooner High School technical education room. Those with little or no experience in welding can explore the activity in a safe environment with a focus on artistic possibilities. Collaborative and individual projects are encouraged. No loose clothing is allowed, and hair must be tied back.
Contact Spooner Area Community Education for more information at 715.635.0253.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.