SPOONER – Spooner Area Community Education is offering pickleball and artistic welding classes.

Pickleball is held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 7:45 p.m. in the Spooner Elementary School gym, following the school year calendar. Bring athletic wear and a water bottle. This class is for ages 16 and up.

Artistic welding (26158) will be offered for eight Tuesdays, March 8-May 4 (excluding March 15 due to spring break), from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Spooner High School technical education room. Those with little or no experience in welding can explore the activity in a safe environment with a focus on artistic possibilities. Collaborative and individual projects are encouraged. No loose clothing is allowed, and hair must be tied back.

Contact Spooner Area Community Education for more information at 715.635.0253.

