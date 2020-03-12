SPOONER– Spooner City Council approved levying special assessments for the Ash Street reconstruction project, scheduled for this year, at its March 3 monthly meeting.
The project which includes new curb and sidewalk (south side), water mains sewer, storm sewer, sewer lining, and repaving the street from First Street to Bashaw Street is estimated at $448,419 with special assessments of $34,753 (curb), $37,766 (sidewalk), and $11,000 (sewer), totaling $83,519.40.
During the project’s public hearing immediately proceeding the council meeting, most of the questions from the approximately dozen or so present from the public were posed by William Wolf, facilities manager from Wisconsin Illinois Senior Housing (WISH), owner of the Maple Ridge Senior Care Center, which is being assessed the most, estimated at $41,463.
Questions included whether only the side of the street the new sidewalk is installed will be assessed for it, whether the sidewalk will be raised, whether additional drainage will be added, and payment options. They were primarily answered by City Administrator Bill Marx.
Marx indicated only the side of the street where the new sidewalk is installed is being considered for assessment. He said that the sidewalk will be raised slightly at the far east side and the curb the same elevation.
Marx also explained that the street where it is now widens will be narrowed by moving the curb about 2 feet north so that the entire street will be 40 feet wide the length of the project. He said the roof drainage from the building will connect to a storm drain with an overflow. A payment option was originally quoted in the hearing at 12% interest but was corrected later in the meeting to a five-year payment option at 8% interest with a 12% penalty.
Wolf also questioned the percentage of total assessments WISH is being assessed, which is higher than the percentage of the total length of project (linear feet) WISH is being assessed for. Marx said it can be reviewed.
A question was also asked by a resident near the Ash and College Street intersection concerning the location of retaining wall(s) installed on the north side of the street. Marx explained that a retaining wall will be installed around that corner and two trees will be removed. He also said where there is currently sidewalk, steps will be installed where steeper or will be replaced.
The city learned since the March 3 hearing and meeting that Spooner will not receive the one-time state MLS (Multimodal Local Supplement) grant award to help fund the Ash Street project. The assessment might have changed if the city had gotten the grant.
The MLS was the largest of the three grants which the city applied for through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and could provide up to 90% funding for community improvement projects although this year’s local share was more for widespread funding. Out of over 1,600 applications received, 152 communities statewide including 84 towns, 34 cities and villages, and 34 counties will receive funding from the $75 million MLS program.
The four Washburn County communities chosen for MLS grant awards include: City of Shell Lake ($200,000) for Third Avenue; village of Minong ($750,000) for Business 53; town of Evergreen ($211,533.02) for Dock Lake Road; and Washburn County ($287,975.10) for Cty. Hwy. D.
City Administrator Marx said later on March 9 that the city has still not heard on the other grant in question, the MSIP (Municipal Street Improvement Program) grant it had applied for which could fund 50% of the Ash Street project and also possibly change assessments.
The city still will receive the much smaller MSID (Municipal Improvement Discretionary) grant of $17,330 which it automatically gets every four years.
School
During the public commentary portion of the meeting David Aslyn, district administrator of the Spooner Area School District, gave a presentation of the proposed $16 million school referendum. The presentation explained the evolvement of the project and need, including the age of the structures, and described and illustrated more specifically some the improvements the project will affect.
The project is summarized in the Work/Resolution also presented as “a school improvement project consisting of: District-wide infrastructure, safety, security, and ADA improvements; academic and cafetorium additions at Spooner Elementary School; demolition of the small Middle School gymnasium; and acquisition of related furnishing, fixtures, and equipment.”
The referendum for public payment for the project will be on the ballot on April 7.
Chief’s report
Spooner Police Chief Jerry Christman reported that the new squad truck is outfitted and in service.
Christman also reported that officers responded to cases of storage unit break-ins. Officers also responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex and were assisted by the Washburn County Sherriff’s Office after the individual fled out a second story and was later taken into custody for active warrants and additional charges.
Christman also said that Spooner Police assisted Washburn County and Sawyer County in a high-speed pursuit from Sawyer County which was later terminated.
