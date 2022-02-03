The following cases were concluded recently in Washburn County Circuit Court.
Retail theft
Dana M. Barber, 36, Hayward, retail theft on Nov. 7, $263.50.
Keauna R. Clause, 27, Hayward, retail theft on Nov. 7, $263.50.
Brett A. Fosberg, 20, Minong, theft in a business setting over $2500 on July 1, 2020, sentence withheld, 3 years probation, $3532.79; theft in a business setting over $2500, sentence withheld 3 years probation, to run concurrently, $443; bail jumping as a misdemeanor sentence withheld 3 years probation, to run concurrently, $773.50; illegally operating ATV or UTV on or in vicinity of a highway on March 24, dismissed but read in for sentencing; criminal damage to property on Dec. 28, dismissed but read in for sentencing; criminal trespass to dwelling, dismissed but read in for sentencing; misdemeanor bail jumping on April1, sentence withheld three years probation to run concurrently, $443; misdemeanor bail jumping on April 12, sentence withheld 3 years probation to run concurrently, $443; possessing marijuana, dismissed but read in for sentencing, possessing drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing; operating ATV or UTV in a careless way on March 32, dismissed but read in for sentencing
Robin L. Trepania, 24, Hayward, retail theft on Nov. 7, $263.50.
Drugs
Connor J. Childs, 18, Spooner, possessing marijuana on June 8, $330.50, possessing drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing, speeding, dismissed but read in for sentencing.
Concealed weapon
Richard A. Johnson, 67, Minong, carrying concealed weapon on Dec. 7, sentence withheld, 2 years probation, $443; carrying a concealed weapon, sentence withheld, 2 years probation to run concurrently, $443.
Traffic violations
Jerico Equipment Inc., Lawler, Iowa, violating class A Hwy weight limits on Dec. 15, $1637.27.
Tri-State Log and Lumber Transport, Rice Lake, raw forest product overweight on Dec. 22, $590.53.
Spectrum Carnival, Bessemer, Michigan, towing with imporper hitches/couplings on Sept. 19, $200.50.
Speeding
Konleonya Lambert-Jacox, 26, Minneapolis, Minnesota, speeding on Aug. 26, $175.30.
Michael Mirelez, 29, Hayward, speeding on Dec. 15, $250.90.
Disorderly conduct
Justin M. Pfaff, 40, disorderly conduct on Oct. 31, 2020, 50 days jail, $443; disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing; driving while intoxicated, dismissed.
Neglect
Brandy N. Seline, 31, Spooner, neglecting a child on June 25, sentence withheld, 1 year probation, $443.
Forgery
Nicole M. Simons, 48, Rice Lake, forgery on Jan. 7, 2021, sentence withheld, 3 years probation, $518; misappropriate ID info, dismissed but read in for sentencing; felony bail jumping, dismissed but read in.
License, registration
Kenneth W. Steinmetz, 67, Minong, driving without a valid license on Dec. 19, $200.50.
