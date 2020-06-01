SPOONER– Sue Churchill has joined Spooner Health’s Board of Directors, which includes Jamie Morales, Dr. Mark Van Etten, Adam Liegl, Maureen Revak, Dr. Brian Gaskill, and Tim Reedy.
Churchill loves entertaining and has been called a social magician – at home, at The Dock Coffee and at Round Man Brewing. As owner of the two businesses her greatest point of pride is to serve her community in the company of her whole family.
A Rochester, Minnesota, native, Churchill and her husband, Jeff, moved to Spooner in 2014 after her retirement from the Mayo Clinic with nearly 30 years of management in Transfusion Medicine.
"As someone dedicated to providing the utmost care to my community, it is an absolute honor to join the astute members of Spooner Hospital Board of Directors,” Churchill said of her appointment. “It is an opportunity for me to share my experience with my community. An opportunity to put true altruism into action."
Churchill received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and Public Relations from Winona State University, Winona, Minnesota. She serves on Washburn County Tourism board and supports the Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce as nomination chair of their 2020 board elections. She strives to lead by example, whether it be coaching her 60-plus employees, enthusiastically planning an event, or encouraging other entrepreneurs to realize their dreams.
“Sue’s professional experience brings a creative business edge to the board,” said Mike Schafer, Spooner Health CEO. “Her community involvement and ability to think outside of the box is what is going to help Spooner Health move forward in the future while still delivering excellent patient care.”
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.