SPOONER– KIDSWeek Vacation Bible School will be held at Spooner Wesleyan Church for ages 4 through fifth grade. The school will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on August 2-6.This is a free event for kids filled with games, music, lessons, crafts, snacks, and more.

Registration is at bit.ly/36zC6nO or by stopping at the VBS table in the lobby of Spooner Wesleyan Church.

“We hope your child will ‘PressPlay’ with Jesus this summer and get in the mix!” the organizers said.

For more information: Melissa Smith, msmith@spoonerwesleyan.org.

