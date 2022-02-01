Trinity Lutheran Church has welcomed Vicar Dan Shimon as a pastoral intern. He is studying at Wartburg, a seminary of The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).

Shimon is from New Richmond and is a student, husband, father, and member of the Wisconsin National Guard, as a chaplain candidate. He is an avid outdoorsman and looks forward to experiencing ministry opportunities in the community.

An internship is one of the final steps in a seminary student’s education, and it gives them firsthand experience ministry. Trinity said it is “pleased to be approved by the seminary to share this experience with Dan. He will participate in worship, faith development, congregational leadership, and community engagement during the coming year. The congregation and community will benefit from his previous experience and desire to share his faith in meaningful ways as he completes this portion of his seminary education.”

