SPOONER– Spooner Wesleyan Church will host a bring-your-own-chair outdoor movie night on Friday, July 16.

The event will be held in the church parking lot and will begin with live music at 8 p.m. and be followed by the movie "The One and Only Ivan" at 9 p.m. More information about the film is here.

Popcorn and lemonade will be served.

