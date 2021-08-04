SPOONER– Finding the sacred in the outdoors is hardly a stretch for most Northern Wisconsinites. Recognizing that God’s world is found beyond the doors of a church building, Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner has constructed a welcoming, outdoor worship space in its backyard.
Built 18 years ago and renovated this spring, the amphitheater sanctuary can seat 175 people. Summer annuals line the limestone-framed, cascading waterfall that anchors the space and leads to the woodland beyond. Sunday service is at 9 a.m. and open to all.
“Our outdoor sanctuary is a perfect spot to contemplate God’s creation, and we welcome the broader community of Spooner to use it as well,” said Pastor Heather Kistner. “Faith in Action just held an event there, we’ve had an open mic night, and an area music group regularly rehearses in it.”
Trinity’s Creation Care Team provided the knowhow and the muscle to complete the renovation. Team Leader Steve Hemshrot noted the addition of two large awnings on the entry level that will protect visitors from the sun and that are handicapped accessible.
“Our goal was to make this a comfortable, inviting space for our church members and for the greater community. This unique space provides us the tangible, visible elements of God’s creation we so often hear and read in the scriptures.”
For more information about using the outdoor sanctuary or attending services: trinityspooner.org or the office, 715.635.3603.
